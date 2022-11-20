FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group E - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
Two World Cup heavyweights will face off in Group E in Qatar with Germany and Spain drawn together alongside Costa Rica and Japan.
A number of players Liverpool have been linked to over recent months will be in action including Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich and Gavi of Barcelona.
Former Red and last season's domestic cup hero, Takumi Minamino will also be in action for Japan.
Group E Schedule
Wednesday, 23rd November 2022
1:00pm Germany v Japan
4:00pm Spain v Costa Rica
Sunday, 27th November 2022
10:00am Japan v Costa Rica
7:00pm Spain v Germany
Thursday, 1st December 2022
7:00pm Japan v Spain
7:00pm Costa Rica v Germany
All times are GMT.
Group E Standings
LFCTR Group E Prediction
Germany and Spain will battle it out for top spot in the group and Luis Enrique's team may just have enough to see them win that battle with Hansi Flick's team, not in great form.
Japan and Costa Rica will also prove to be difficult opponents but it would be a surprise if either qualified for the knockout stages.
