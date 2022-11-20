Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group F - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

IMAGO / Belga

All the key details from Group F which includes Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco.
World Cup group F looks an interesting one and sees one of the favourites for the tournament, Belgium take on Canada, Croatia, and Morocco in Qatar.

A number of players linked with Liverpool over recent months including Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/Belgium), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan/Croatia), and Jonathan David (Lille/Canada) will all be in action.

Youri Tielemans

Marcelo Brozovic

Jonathan David

Group F Schedule

Wednesday, 23rd November 2022

10:00am  Morocco v Croatia

7:00pm    Belgium v Canada

Sunday, 27th November 2022

1:00pm    Belgium v Morocco

4:00pm    Croatia v Canada

Thursday, 1st  December 2022

3:00pm    Croatia v Belgium

3:00pm    Canada v Morocco

All times are GMT.

Group F Standings

LFCTR Group F Prediction

This is another competitive group but Belgium and Croatia should qualify for the knockout stages based on the quality and experience of their respective squads.

Canada could be an exciting watch however with some excellent young players on show including David and Alphonso Davies of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Former Liverpool academy prospect, Liam Millar, is also in the Canadian squad with the 23-year-old now plying his trade at Swiss side, Basel.

