FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be in World Cup action in Group H as Uruguay take on Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea.

He will be joined in the squad by former Reds striker Luis Suarez and reported Liverpool target, Federico Valverde.

The lead-up to the finals for Portugal has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo's fallout with Manchester United which may mean he is even more determined to showcase his skills on the World stage.

The Premier League will be well-represented in Group H with the likes of Arsenal's Thomas Partey playing for Ghana and Tottenham's Son Heung-min hopeful he can recover from a facial injury to take his place in the South Korea team.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / GEPA pictures Luis Suarez IMAGO / Sportimage Federico Valverde IMAGO / NurPhoto

Group H Schedule

Thursday, 24th November 2022

1:00pm Uruguay v South Korea

4:00pm Portugal v Ghana

Monday, 28th November 2022

1:00pm South Korea v Ghana

7:00pm Portugal v Uruguay

Friday, 2nd December 2022

3:00pm South Korea v Portugal

3:00pm Ghana v Uruguay

All times are GMT.

Group H Standings

LFCTR Group H Prediction

Portugal and Uruguay should dominate Group H with the quality and experience on display for both teams.

Whilst Portugal led by Ronaldo should edge the group from the South Americans, Uruguay could prove to be an unpredictable and underrated force in the competition.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |