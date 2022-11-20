Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

IMAGO / Xinhua

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

All the key details from Group H which includes Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be in World Cup action in Group H as Uruguay take on Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea.

He will be joined in the squad by former Reds striker Luis Suarez and reported Liverpool target, Federico Valverde.

The lead-up to the finals for Portugal has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo's fallout with Manchester United which may mean he is even more determined to showcase his skills on the World stage.

The Premier League will be well-represented in Group H with the likes of Arsenal's Thomas Partey playing for Ghana and Tottenham's Son Heung-min hopeful he can recover from a facial injury to take his place in the South Korea team.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde, Fede Valverde

Group H Schedule

Thursday, 24th November 2022

1:00pm   Uruguay v South Korea

4:00pm   Portugal v Ghana

Monday, 28th November 2022

1:00pm    South Korea v Ghana

7:00pm    Portugal v Uruguay

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Friday, 2nd December 2022

3:00pm    South Korea v Portugal

3:00pm    Ghana v Uruguay

All times are GMT.

Group H Standings

LFCTR Group H Prediction

Portugal and Uruguay should dominate Group H with the quality and experience on display for both teams.

Whilst Portugal led by Ronaldo should edge the group from the South Americans, Uruguay could prove to be an unpredictable and underrated force in the competition.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

England Team News: Report Suggests Bukayo Saka Will Start Over Phil Foden In World Cup Opener Against Iran

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

By Damon Carr
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA v Wales, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Harry Kane
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race

By Neil Andrew
King Power Stadium Leicester Flag
Articles

Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Articles

FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar

By Neil Andrew
James Maddison
Quotes

England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up

By Alex Caddick
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal v Netherlands, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew