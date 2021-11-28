Ballon D'or Award Ceremony: Where To Watch - Who Will Win? Lionel Messi? Mohamed Salah? Robert Lewandowski?

The Ballon D'or award ceremony takes place on Monday and if you are hoping to watch it but don't know how, we've got your back. Who do you think will be the winner? Lionel Messi? Mohamed Salah? Robert Lewandowski? Someone else?

As we are coming towards the end of the calendar year, it is time to decide who wins the prestigious individual award that is the Ballon D'or. This year, their are many players in with a chance of winning it. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is not one of them.

Bookmakers currently make PSG star Lionel Messi favourite, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski just behind in the betting. Others in the running include Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Chelsea's Jorginho and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

This is your guide to finding out where to watch the ceremony unfold. Lionel Messi to make it 7 awards or someone entirely different to win. Whoever wins, it will be a night in history.

Monday 29th November

7.30pm - 9pm GMT.

Where To Watch

L'Equipe YouTube channel

Eurosport - Website - App

Ballon D'or Shortlist

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bay9ern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

