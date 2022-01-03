'First Choice For Now' - Fans React To Liverpool Defender Kostas Tsimikas' Recent Performances

It was another solid match on Sunday for Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas as the Reds drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and fans have taken to social media to have their say on the Greek international's recent performances.

The 25 year old has been deputising for Andy Robertson for the last three matches who has been suspended after his sending off at Tottenham.

Reds supporters have been impressed with his displays again and appear to be split as to who should now be number one left-back.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter when posed with the question as to whether Tsimikas had impressed them.

'All season. Should never have been dropped in September.'

'I really really like him. He is also an example of why it is best to wait and let players come into the first team when ready. Like Konate, he had to sit out for a while when he first arrived. That policy has paid off well.'

'Very impressed, he’s a warrior. He’s not Robertson, but good enough to be his back up. He only lacks on the accuracy of his crosses.'

'I'd like to see him and Robbo start together with Tsimikas further forward. Perfect opportunity right now with Salah and Mane out on International duty and League/FA Cup games scheduled.'

'Id keep him in as first choice for now'

'Yes 100% been amazing in every game. Maybe robbo is better defensively but attackingly he has the robbo type bursts of energy with a good delivery too'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook