Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Fitness Update: Naby Keita And Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Injury Status Becomes Clearer

    Author:

    There was some positive news from the AXA Training Centre at Kirkby this afternoon as the Liverpool twitter account provided an update on the injury status of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

    Keita was pictured in training today and appears to have recovered after being on the receiving end of a shocking challenge from Paul Pogba at the weekend. 

    There was further good news with Thiago also pictured as he looks to be over the calf injury he picked up against Crystal Palace back in September.

    This will come as a welcome boost to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as midfield options were beginning to look thin after a number of injuries in that area.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Read More

    Fabinho

    There was no sign of Fabinho in the training photos so it is unclear on his status but Pep Lijnders was confident in the press conference ahead of the Preston game that his absence would be short term only.

    Remaining Absentees

    James Milner will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury picked up at Old Trafford and is unlikely to return until after the next international break.

    Harvey Elliott remains a long term absentee after dislocating his ankle at Elland Road in September.

    Brighton

    Klopp will be delighted that ahead of the Brighton game on Saturday, he is likely to have at least five midfielders to choose from and possibly six if Fabinho makes it.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Thiago
    News

    Fitness Update: Naby Keita And Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Injury Status Becomes Clearer

    1 minute ago
    Ricardo Pepi
    Transfers

    Liverpool Face Transfer Competition From Fiorentina for USMNT And MLS Star

    7 minutes ago
    Liverpool Preston North End
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool Through To The EFL Cup Quarter Final Draw: Where To Watch And Who Will We Get?

    3 hours ago
    Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp
    Articles

    Watch: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk's Instagram Posts On Madame Tussauds Waxwork

    3 hours ago
    John Henry
    News

    Report: Liverpool Owner And FSG Chief John Henry's Wealth Grows By Nearly £600million In Last Seven Months

    4 hours ago
    Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
    Match Coverage

    James Milner Funny Instagram Post On Sensational Divock Origi Goal For Liverpool

    5 hours ago
    Neco Williams Preston
    Match Coverage

    Neco Williams Speaks Of His Performance In The 2-0 EFL Cup Win Against Preston North End

    6 hours ago
    Gleison Bremer
    Transfers

    Report: Interesting Development On Transfer Status Of Liverpool Linked Brazilian Gleison Bremer

    6 hours ago