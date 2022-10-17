Skip to main content
Five Liverpool Players Learn Their Final Ballon d'Or 2022 Placings

IMAGO / PA Images

Five Liverpool Players Learn Their Final Ballon d'Or 2022 Placings

Five Liverpool players already know where they finished in this year's awards including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The final placings of five Liverpool players for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award have been revealed.

Six Reds players were shortlisted in the final 30 nominees as well as former player, Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool player Sadio Mane is expected to go close to winning the Ballon d'Or 2022.

Ballon d'Or Nominees

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius Jnr (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

The five Liverpool players who already know where they have been ranked are as follows:

Darwin Nunez - 25th place

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 22nd Place

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

Luis Diaz - 17th Place

Luis Diaz

Virgil van Dijk - 16th Place

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

Fabinho - 14th Place

Liverpool Fabinho

Mohamed Salah and Mane will find out where they finish when the awards ceremony gets underway and details of when and how you can watch can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Sending Off May Not Result In Automatic Ban

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

Manchester City Bus Reportedly Attacked By Liverpool Fans Outraged By Hillsborough Chants

By Justin Foster
Diogo Jota
News

Diogo Jota Injury Update: Striker Picked Up Calf Problem In Liverpool Win Over Manchester City

By Neil Andrew
Premier League 2
News

Premier League To Hold Pre-Season Tournament In USA Next Summer

By Justin Foster
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
News

Ballon d'Or 2022: Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Ballon d'Or
News

Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Match Highlights, Salah Winner, Klopp Sent Off

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Fabio Carvalho
News

Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield

By Jim Nichol-Turner