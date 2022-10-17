Five Liverpool Players Learn Their Final Ballon d'Or 2022 Placings

The final placings of five Liverpool players for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award have been revealed.

Six Reds players were shortlisted in the final 30 nominees as well as former player, Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane.

Former Liverpool player Sadio Mane is expected to go close to winning the Ballon d'Or 2022. IMAGO / Sven Simon

Ballon d'Or Nominees

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius Jnr (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

The five Liverpool players who already know where they have been ranked are as follows:

Darwin Nunez - 25th place IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Trent Alexander-Arnold - 22nd Place IMAGO / sportphoto24 Luis Diaz - 17th Place IMAGO / PA Images Virgil van Dijk - 16th Place IMAGO / PA Images Fabinho - 14th Place IMAGO / Action Plus

Mohamed Salah and Mane will find out where they finish when the awards ceremony gets underway and details of when and how you can watch can be found HERE.

