'Fix Our Midfield' - Fans React To News Harvey Elliott Will Return To Liverpool Training

After news broke on Friday evening that midfielder Harvey Elliott would return to full training next week, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to have their say on the good news.

The 18 year old made a very promising start to the season and had forced himself into manager Jurgen Klopp's starting XI when disaster struck in September.

During Liverpool's 3-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road, Elliott dislocated his ankle in a freak collision and has been out of action since.

Elliott remained positive throughout his rehab which it looks like is nearly complete and Reds fans were clearly delighted as they took to Twitter.

'fix our midfield harvey you’re my only hope'

'FSG will get away with backing Klopp by saying he’s like a new signing. Imagine Klopp with city or Chelsea spending power. We’d be untouchable.'

'In time for the carabao cup final next month good news!!'

'Desperately needed. Not a drop of creativity in the middle when Thiago is out, which is nearly all of the time.'

'To break this Henderson-Milner headache'

