'Flop Of The Year' | Ex-Liverpool Man Wins Unwanted Title

Liverpool signed Japanese international, Takumi Minamino, back in the January transfer window during the 2019-20 season. He struggled to make an impact in the starting eleven during his time at Liverpool but claimed ‘cult hero’ status with impressive performances in cup competitions.

When Liverpool hosted Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield, they witnessed the pure class of Erling Haaland as he scored as part of a comeback from 3-0 down to 3-3. Another player that scored that day for the Austrians was Takumi Minamino.

It was a beautiful half-volley inside the box at the Anfield Road end, which prompted Jurgen Klopp to simply smile and nod his head as if to say "yeah, this one will do". Months later and Liverpool completed the signing of the Japanese international for just £7.65million.

IMAGO / PA Images

It's fair to say that Takumi Minamino struggled to settle into life at the club and didn't make too many appearances from January until March, went the COVID-19 pandemic suspended football for a period of three months.

Afterward, he was given game time in Liverpool's remaining Premier League fixtures - enough for him to collect a Premier League winners medal as part of the 2019-20 champions squad.

He then started the 2020-21 season in the best possible way as he bagged an equaliser against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield, before eventually losing on penalties.

The silky forward then was given a loan spell for the second half of the 2020-21 season, where he was given regular starts at Southampton and impressed with positive performances consistently.

He was then a regular face for Liverpool throughout the 2021-22 season, as he finished top scorer in both the EFL Cup and FA Cup - Liverpool winning both titles.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Japanese forward also scored a vital equalising goal as part of his team's 2-1 win at St Mary's Stadium in their pursuit of claiming the Premier League title - although they would eventually finish 2nd, just a point behind the champions, Manchester City.

Takumi Minamino made a £15.5million move from Liverpool to Monaco, to play in the French first division. Despite scoring and assisting in Monaco's latest 3-0 win against Stade de Reims, he has been awarded the unwanted title of 'flop of the year'.

It could be seen as somewhat unfair, as he was integral to Liverpool's two domestic cup competition triumphs last season. He also carried a small price tag of less than £10million, therefore there wasn't the weight of expectation there, much less a price tag to live up to.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |