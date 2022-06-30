Skip to main content
Former Aston Villa Forward On Liverpool Links To Chelsea Striker

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool should not try and bring Chelsea striker Timo Werner to Anfield this summer.

Following the departure of Sadio Mane, the Reds signed Darwin Nunez for a club record fee to replace the Senegalese international.

However, multiple rumours over recent days have claimed that the Jurgen Klopp might be tempted to swoop for the Blues' out of favour attacker.

Speaking on Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: "I don’t think Timo Werner is an option for Liverpool.

"Yes, (Roberto) Firmino is not playing his best football and might leave but Timo Werner has shown at Chelsea he is short of confidence in front of goal.

"He reminds me a bit of Fernando Torres when he was at Chelsea and really struggled with the basics. He was such a good player at Liverpool but then a totally different player for Chelsea, it was like someone had taken his powers."

Werner has endured a tough spell in England since he signed from RB Leipzig in 2020. In his last two seasons for the London club, he has netted just 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances.

However, his pace and work off the ball provide a constant outlet, and he is always a threat in behind the back line.

"I don’t think where Liverpool are, ahead of Chelsea in terms of squad quality, I don’t think they would want to sign a player who is not good enough for Chelsea," he said.

"I don’t see that happening and I think they dodged a bullet when they were first interested in him."

