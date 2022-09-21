Former Brazilian International Arthur Melo's New Mission To Become A Liverpool Starter

Signed on the eleventh hour of deadline day Arthur Melo seemed more like a panic stop gap signing than anything else.

Struggling with injuries, and form, he had fallen out of favor with Italian Serie A Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and had become a dejected-looking figure on the bench.

Arthur is a player with some pedigree and quality, two things that don't just evaporate overnight.

He was a regular fixture in the 2017 to 2019 Brazilian International team and started in the 2019 Copa America final against old foes Peru, a game they won 3-0. Allison and Firmino also started that game.

He has also never lost a game with Brazil in which he and Fabinho have both started.

It's these attributes that have spurned Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to take the former great under their wing and attempt to coax him back to his best.

It is encouraging then to see The Times reporting today that Arthur has enlisted the help of three specialists, a physiotherapist, a fitness coach, and a nutritionist.

The physiotherapist is Adrian Martinez Castro, and the fitness coach is from Fisiobox a well-revered Spanish company.

He first worked with Fisiobox while at Barcelona and since then has not had the recurring muscle injuries he used to have earlier in his career.

His willingness to work this hard on his health and fitness aligns with his continued drive to be a top professional. If he can get back to his best he will once again be one of the best midfielders in world football.

