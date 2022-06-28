Former Leeds Striker Critical Of Sadio Mane After Liverpool Exit
Noel Whelan believes that Sadio Mane should have conducted himself differently during his transfer debacle, which eventually saw him depart Liverpool to join Bayern Munich. The Senegalese international made a few strange remarks before the move, including when he told the media that he will do whatever the Senegalese people want him to do.
Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: "I think he could have handled it with a little bit more respect... Mane was away on international duty telling the Senegal people that they would get what they wanted and that was a move to Bayern Munich. I think he could’ve been a bit more respectful and graceful about the move at the end of his era at Liverpool."
Despite Mane's words, they didn't tarnish his legacy with the Liverpool faithful, the winger was Jurgen Klopp's first big money signing back in 2016, and went on to be a key member of the side's successes over recent seasons. Mane played 269 matches for the Reds across his six year stay, and contributed 120 goals and 48 assists.
Read More
Whelan continued: "He’s been a fantastic player and left a legacy behind him at Anfield, and rightly so. I just think sometimes when you’re going about making a move, you don’t need to get involved as a player. It’s down to the two clubs to battle it out. I just think sometimes players need to respect the club and the manager a little bit more. And the fans as well, they deserved a little bit better in how it materialised."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
- Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price
- 'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans
- Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |