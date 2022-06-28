Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Former Leeds Striker Critical Of Sadio Mane After Liverpool Exit

Noel Whelan believes that Sadio Mane should have conducted himself differently during his transfer debacle, which eventually saw him depart Liverpool to join Bayern Munich. The Senegalese international made a few strange remarks before the move, including when he told the media that he will do whatever the Senegalese people want him to do.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: "I think he could have handled it with a little bit more respect... Mane was away on international duty telling the Senegal people that they would get what they wanted and that was a move to Bayern Munich. I think he could’ve been a bit more respectful and graceful about the move at the end of his era at Liverpool."

Sadio Mane Lucas Digne

Sadio Mane in action against West Ham

Despite Mane's words, they didn't tarnish his legacy with the Liverpool faithful, the winger was Jurgen Klopp's first big money signing back in 2016, and went on to be a key member of the side's successes over recent seasons. Mane played 269 matches for the Reds across his six year stay, and contributed 120 goals and 48 assists.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whelan continued: "He’s been a fantastic player and left a legacy behind him at Anfield, and rightly so. I just think sometimes when you’re going about making a move, you don’t need to get involved as a player. It’s down to the two clubs to battle it out. I just think sometimes players need to respect the club and the manager a little bit more. And the fans as well, they deserved a little bit better in how it materialised."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Marco Asensio Has Offers From Liverpool & AC Milan, Real Madrid Will Not Offer Renewal

By Neil Andrew2 minutes ago
Joe Gomez
News

Ex-Tottenham And England Goalkeeper On Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

By Joe Dixon16 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder On Sadio Mane's Liverpool Exit

By Joe Dixon32 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Liverpool And Brazil Goalkeeper Alisson Becker On Jordan Henderson

By Joe Dixon51 minutes ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Swap Adrien Rabiot For Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Joe Gomez
Quotes

'They Would Have To Replace Him' - Former Player On The Future Of Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Revealed: Former Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane's Salary At Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger
Quotes

'If He Is Still There' - Former Player On What To Expect From Mohamed Salah At Liverpool This Season

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago