Former Leeds Striker Critical Of Sadio Mane After Liverpool Exit

Noel Whelan believes that Sadio Mane should have conducted himself differently during his transfer debacle, which eventually saw him depart Liverpool to join Bayern Munich. The Senegalese international made a few strange remarks before the move, including when he told the media that he will do whatever the Senegalese people want him to do.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: "I think he could have handled it with a little bit more respect... Mane was away on international duty telling the Senegal people that they would get what they wanted and that was a move to Bayern Munich. I think he could’ve been a bit more respectful and graceful about the move at the end of his era at Liverpool."

Sadio Mane in action against West Ham IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite Mane's words, they didn't tarnish his legacy with the Liverpool faithful, the winger was Jurgen Klopp's first big money signing back in 2016, and went on to be a key member of the side's successes over recent seasons. Mane played 269 matches for the Reds across his six year stay, and contributed 120 goals and 48 assists.

Whelan continued: "He’s been a fantastic player and left a legacy behind him at Anfield, and rightly so. I just think sometimes when you’re going about making a move, you don’t need to get involved as a player. It’s down to the two clubs to battle it out. I just think sometimes players need to respect the club and the manager a little bit more. And the fans as well, they deserved a little bit better in how it materialised."

