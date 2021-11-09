Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former Liverpool And Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho Defends Claims Of Lacking Professionalism

Author:

Former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho has spoken out to defend himself after the media accused him of lacking professionalism in his warm up during Barcelona's draw with Celta Vigo at the weekend.

The Brazilian's warm up was described as 'excessive laziness' by the Spanish publication Sport.

Coutinho started the game on the bench but was asked to warm up by interim manager Sergi Berjuan when Ansu Fati was injured.

Fati was replaced at half time by Alejandro Balde and Coutinho never made it on to the pitch in a game that Barcelona threw away to draw 3-3 after leading by three goals.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

During a press conference where Coutinho was speaking ahead of Brazil's up coming fixtures, the player admitted he was surprised that people would question his attitude.

"I was a little bit surprised when I arrived home and saw this ...that I am being called a lazy player in the media."

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

"I have always been a professional in my entire career."

"You can check at all clubs that I have ever played - I have always respected everybody, my team-mates, staff, all the people that I have worked with."

"But that's fine I respect the opinion of all you journalists."

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire
News

Former Liverpool And Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho Defends Claims Of Lacking Professionalism

1 minute ago
John Terry
Articles

Former Chelsea Defender John Terry Agreed To Join Liverpool Says Phil Thompson

1 hour ago
Alisson West Ham
Match Coverage

West Ham v Liverpool: Premier League Ref Watch - Craig Pawson

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Opinions

Liverpool Echo Ranks Thiago and Diogo Jota In Five Worst Liverpool Players This Season

2 hours ago
Saul Niguez
Transfers

Rival Watch: Chelsea Sending Former Liverpool Target Back To Parent Club

4 hours ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Has Not Travelled To Guinea For International Duty

4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Sunderland Legend Kevin Phillips Says It will Be Hard For Chelsea And Real Madrid Target Fabio Carvalho To Turn Down Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

5 hours ago
Federico Valverde
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Hunt For Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde

5 hours ago