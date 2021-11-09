Former Liverpool And Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho Defends Claims Of Lacking Professionalism

Former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho has spoken out to defend himself after the media accused him of lacking professionalism in his warm up during Barcelona's draw with Celta Vigo at the weekend.

The Brazilian's warm up was described as 'excessive laziness' by the Spanish publication Sport.

Coutinho started the game on the bench but was asked to warm up by interim manager Sergi Berjuan when Ansu Fati was injured.

Fati was replaced at half time by Alejandro Balde and Coutinho never made it on to the pitch in a game that Barcelona threw away to draw 3-3 after leading by three goals.

During a press conference where Coutinho was speaking ahead of Brazil's up coming fixtures, the player admitted he was surprised that people would question his attitude.

"I was a little bit surprised when I arrived home and saw this ...that I am being called a lazy player in the media."

"I have always been a professional in my entire career."

"You can check at all clubs that I have ever played - I have always respected everybody, my team-mates, staff, all the people that I have worked with."

"But that's fine I respect the opinion of all you journalists."

