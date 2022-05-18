Skip to main content
Former Liverpool Defender Martin Skrtel Forced Into Retirement Through Health Concerns

Former Liverpool player Martin Skrtel has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37 due to health concerns.

Martin Skrtel

The Slovakian defender signed for Liverpool in 2008 and made over 300 appearances for the club before he was sold to Fenerbache in 2016.

Before announcing his retirement Skrtel made a handful of appearances for the Slovakian team Spartak Trnava.

Martin Skrtel

Speaking at a press conference, quoted by Sport SK (via The Mirror), Skrtel explained the health issues he has been experiencing.

"But then there is a medical condition. I have problems with plaques, they limit me not only in football, but also in my personal life. I don't remember a day I spent without pain. I have been training and wrestling under pills and injections in recent months.

"I had a problem walking with my son a hundred metres. The pain is pretty bad. The worst issues are running, jumping and the impact. This is something we need in football. Therefore, I had to decide that the match with Dunajska would be the last. The last one not only in Spartak, but also in my career.

"I couldn't imagine life without football, but it's time to start following the mind, not the heart. We have only one health. I have civil life ahead of me and I want to have it on some level, not in pain."

It's a sad way for the career to end of a player that was a loyal servant to Liverpool and everyone at LFC Transfer Room send their best wishes to Skrtel for the future.

