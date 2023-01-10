Former Liverpool Defender Reunites With Kolo Toure At Wigan Athletic

Liverpool have had their fair share of interesting loan signings over the years, with the very latest this year in Arthur Melo probably one of the most disappointing temporary deals.

There are different reasons for loans to come in at a club like Liverpool - and in both Melo and Steven Caulker's case, it came in a positional injury crisis.

Caulker became Jurgen Klopp's first new signing (excluding the future purchase of Marko Grujic) in January 2016, playing four games for the Reds - including several cameos as a faux-striker.

After a spell at Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, Caulker joined Antalyspor in Turkey before a short berth at Fenerbahce. A loan at Gaziantep followed before the Tottenham academy graduate wanted to return to England.

Speculation could have led him elsewhere, but Caulker chose to reunite with former Reds teammate Kolo Toure, who recently took the helm at Wigan Athletic.

“After making the decision to come back from Turkey a couple of weeks ago, the gaffer reached out to me,” Caulker said.

“He is an ex-team-mate of mine many years ago, and he spoke about the opportunity and the project he’s got going here.

Kolo Toure, in the 2016 Europa League final IMAGO / photoarena/Eisenhuth

“The manager played a key part in myself coming here. I’m an experienced player and I’ve had 14-15 seasons under my belt, and for me, the most important thing is mutual respect with the manager.

“Kolo has shown that, and I want to repay that faith by performing on the pitch.

“I feel this challenge at this time in my career is the right step for me.

“I’m excited to be back home and to be in the Championship again.

“It’s just a pleasure to be here. I have had such a warm welcome today, and I’m excited to get started.”

Caulker has played over 300 senior matches and will be a huge asset for Toure and co. going into a tough end to the season, hoping to save themselves from relegation to L

