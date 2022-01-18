Former Liverpool Defender Slams FIFA FIFPRO World 11 After Mohamed Salah Is Left Out - Messi, Haaland & Ronaldo Included

A former Liverpool defender has slammed the decision to leave Mohamed Salah out of the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 announced at the FIFA Best Awards in Switzerland on Monday evening.

The Egyptian has followed up last season's goal haul of 31 goals adding another 23 in this campaign.

It was a surprise to many when the 29 year old was not named in the World 11 as he was on the three man shortlist for the FIFA Best Men's player award alongside Lionel Messi and eventual winner Robert Lewandowski.

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, now playing his football for Zenit St Petersburg took to Twitter to slam the decision to exclude his friend.

'No place for @MoSalah to be placed in the Fifapro world11?? Again!! People with knowledge about football they know that he deserves to be in there. What needs to be done to be there? Maybe a European passport.'

FIFPRO World 11 Team

The World XI was announced live during the coverage and tweeted on FIFA's official Twitter account

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders

David Alaba, Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci

Midfielders

Jorginho, Ngolo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland

