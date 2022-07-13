Report: Former Liverpool Forward Set To Join Cardiff City For Second Spell With The Club

Sheyi Ojo will rejoin Cardiff City, as they continue their major summer overhaul, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has undergone a medical and is set to sign a three-year deal. Ojo will join on a free after leaving Liverpool this summer at the end of his contract, as per Mail Sport.

The former England U21 international made 13 appearances for The Reds across seven years at the club.

Ojo spent the 2020-21 season at South Wales, enjoying regular game time for The Bluebirds. He made forty-two appearances and scored five goals on the loan spell, where Welsh international Harry Wilson was also part of the squad.

This time around he won't be managed by Neil Harris but instead by Steve Morison, 38, who faces a big project to get Cardiff back to the top flight.

The club last played in the Premier League in the 2017/18 season, before getting relegated in an emotional campaign.

It seems like a good move for Ojo and a good chance for him to find a permanent home. Cardiff have already brought in Romaine Sawyers, Callum O'Dowda, Ollie Tanner, Ryan Allsop and Vontae Daley-Campbell, just to name a few, in this transfer window.

