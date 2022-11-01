Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four

After two successive losses to teams in the relegation zone Liverpool look like a shadow of their former selves. A club that has been built on great coaching, a hard-working squad and sustainable recruitment now looks like it has completely lost it's identity.

The struggles began at the end of last season during their pursuit of the quadruple (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup). A squad that prided itself on clean sheets suddenly looked porous and vulnerable to the counter-attack.

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have always played a high line which could potentially leave them vulnerable in the back. In previous seasons though their pressing was so good, and together, that this was not easy.

Liverpool FC IMAGO / PA Images

After multiple injuries and squad rotation they have lost some cohesion and teams have figured them out.

It was encouraging then to see former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez speak to The Times recently and have this to say.

"I am not as pessimistic about their prospects as everyone else. This is not a normal season. They have had injuries, the World Cup is a distraction, but they remain a very strong team. I am sure they will recover and get into the top four in the Premier League, and we know from their performances in recent seasons how they can go far in European competitions."

Rafa Benitez (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He also discussed their struggles in the midfield and feels that Fabinho's struggles are more down to a lack of support around him.

"In Fabinho’s case, the solutions are having players around him in the right positions so he can give them the ball. If this happens then he will make fewer mistakes and can continue protecting the centre-backs. He needs a bit of belief at the moment, but he is still a great player."

It's hard to know whether he feels that a new signing would help or whether Klopp needs to make more positional changes.

Liverpool face Napoli today for the last game of the Champions League group. They have already qualified for the knockout stages but can still top the group by beating Napoli by four goals or more.

