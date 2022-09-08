Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Midfielder Appointed As Interim Coach For Brighton & Hove Albion

The recent firing of Chelsea's Manager Thomas Tuchel, and today's announcement of Graham Potter's hiring, has left many wondering who would take the reins at Brighton & Hove Albion. The club will lean on a former Liverpool player as an interim coach until their next appointment.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been something of a revelation under Graham Potter. When he took over the club in 2019 they were flirting with relegation.

Now in his third season he has them in fourth place after a ninth-place finish last season. It's no surprise then that Chelsea and Todd Boehly quickly lured him away after dramatically ending the Tuchel era.

Brighton and Hove Albion Adam Lallana Pascal Gross

Being in fourth place in the Premier League and staying in fourth place are two entirely different things.

It might surprise a few people today to learn that a former Liverpool midfielder has been handed the keys.

Jason Burt of The Telegraph has just reported the announcement of Adam Lallana as Interim Coach. He will share the role with former Welsh International Andrew Crofts.

Adam Lallana Brighton

The 34-year-old Lallana is currently sidelined for a month with a calf injury so it's not expected that this will interfere with his playing time.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom had this to say.

"While our attention is now on appointing Graham's successor as head coach our immediate focus, of course, is on Saturday's game at Bournemouth and supporting Andrew Crofts as interim head coach"

It will be interesting to see if Brighton can maintain their current form under Lallana and Crofts leadership.

