Former Liverpool and Perth Glory Player Daniel Sturridge Misses A-League Away Debut Due to ‘Not Being Used to Four Hour Flights'

Former Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge has missed his away debut for Perth Glory for a very strange reason.

Last month, Daniel Sturridge's hunt for a new club ended after A-League side Perth Glory signed the former Liverpool player on a free transfer.

Sturridge made his debut for the Australian side in their opening game of the season for the final five minutes of the game.

The 32-year-old was expected to play a part against Melbourne Victory in the FFA Cup.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

However, the former Liverpool player decided to pull out of the squad due to 'not being used to the four hour flights'.

Speaking to SEN, Perth Glory owner Tony Sage said he was surprised not to see Sturridge's name when the teamsheet was revealed.

“Look, a lot of consultation goes ahead, and when I saw the teamsheet I made the call to sound out why [Sturridge was left off],” said Sage.

“He pulled up on the plane a little bit crampy, when they did their walk and that he didn’t feel comfortable.

“So, he went up to Richie and said, ‘look, I might not be ready this week’.”

This seems like a bit of a 'princess' moment from Sturridge but you have to take into account that he hasn't played a full 90 minute game since 2019.

Hopefully Sturridge can get used to the excessive travelling of the A-League and show them what he can do!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook