Former Liverpool Player Concerned That Darwin Nunez Could Become The Next Timo Werner

IMAGO / PA Images

In a recent interview with Genting Casino, former Liverpool player and England International, Glen Johnson was asked to assess Darwin Nunez’s start to life at Liverpool. Here's what he had to say.

It's been a rocky start for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. After only 96 minutes in two games, the Uruguan striker was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace Central Defender Joachim Andersen.

Andersen had been provoking Nunez all game with pushes both on and off the ball. This is very typical of defenders and Nunez will have to get used to this as he adjusts to life in the world's toughest league.

Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp was fairly philosophical about things.

"That's it we are human beings, we have all made mistakes and will all make mistakes in our lives, and you have to carry on, and if you don't do it again, then it's all fine and it happened once and it's ok..."

Klopp may be okay with it but it was interesting to hear former Liverpool star Glen Johnson's take on Nunez in an interview with Genting Casino yesterday. 

When asked about his assessment of Nunez so far the former English International had this to say.

"There’s always a risk that he could become someone like Timo Werner. Just because a player flourishes away from the Premier League, doesn’t mean they’ll do it straight away."

Jurgen Klopp

Timo Werner was heavily criticized during his two years in the Premier League and is widely considered to have been a flop given his transfer fee. It was encouraging to hear Johnson also say some more positive things about Nunez.

"I’m confident Nunez will come good. You want a player with a fire in their belly. He’s a bit like Richarlison in that respect. Whether he hits the heights of Diaz we’re yet to see but I think he’s got the potential."

We tend to agree with Johnson more here. Given more time we are sure he will flourish. 

