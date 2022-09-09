Former Liverpool Player Criticises Book Release

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has criticised the timing of the release of assistant manager, Pep Lijnders' book, 'Intensity'.

IMAGO / News Images

The Reds have had a miserable start to the season which has not been helped by an injury crisis at the club.

In the Premier League, they have taken just nine points from their opening six matches and were well beaten by Serie A leaders Napoli in Italy as their Champions League campaign got underway on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's assistant Lijnders wrote the book tracking the progress of last season's historic campaign and it was released at the beginning of August.

Hamann, who was famously part of the victorious Champions League triumph in 2005, took to Twitter to air his views on the timing of the release of the book.

"The alarm bells should have been ringing for @LFC fans when the current assistant manager wrote a book while still employed by the club. How he was allowed to do it I’m not too sure."

LFCTR Verdict

Everyone seems to have an opinion at the moment on the reasons for Liverpool's poor form but to suggest it is related to the release of the book seems extreme.

Reds fans will be hoping that the return of key players from injury will help them find their feet again so they can move on from being under the microscope like this.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |