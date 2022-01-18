Former Liverpool Player Jordon Ibe Set To Join Turkish Side Adanaspor

I think we can all agree January is the worst month of the year. Add to that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which we thought would be a distant memory by now. Liverpool are seeing the Premier League title slip away from them and well, it's all very gloomy.

But even January cannot stop the few drops of good news from seeping through.

After a difficult few years which included battles with his own mental health, former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe looks to be returning to football.

As reported by Mike McGrath of The Telegraph via the Liverpool Echo, the 26 year-old looks set to sign for Turkish second tier side Adanaspor. Ibe will sign a three year contract with the TFF First League side that currently sit eighth in the table.

The English forward signed for Liverpool from Wycombe Wanderers in 2012 at the age of 17.

At the time of his arrival, he was compared to the likes of Raheem Sterling and showed great potential, breaking into Liverpool's first team squad in 2013.

Despite flashes of brilliance over the following years, Ibe failed to embed himself in the Liverpool first team before being sold to Bournemouth in 2016.

Since his move away from Anfield, Ibe has only been full of praise for former manager Jurgen Klopp and thanked him for the work he did to help him progress.

Bournemouth signed Ibe for a club record fee at the time of £15million. Despite being a regular starter for the first several months of his Cherries career, Ibe was relegated to the bench.

At the time, then manager Eddie Howe expressed that he felt the winger showed potential but lacked consistency.

A move to Derby came in 2020 following the expiry of Ibe's Bournemouth contract. Despite signing on a two year deal he only made one first team appearance.

A short time into his Derby career, Ibe had announced he had been dealing with his own battles with his mental health.

To see Jordon Ibe in a much better place and in the process of trying to resurrect his career is nothing but good news.

Ibe is still a young man with plenty of time left in the game and a move like this could do him wonders.

His courage to speak out about his own battles is an inspiration to not only people in sport but also throughout all walks of life.

It also shows that it is easy to forget footballers or athletes under any kind of spotlight, are human like us all.

There is no doubt that all Liverpool supporters are behind the former red as he looks to a brighter future.

