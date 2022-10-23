Former Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Scores First Goal For AC Milan

Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has finally scored his first goal in Italy for AC Milan, which came in Serie A against A.C. Monza

The 27-year-old is loved by all Reds on Merseyside for his important goals in big moments over his seven-year tenure. Goals in the final and semi-final of the Champions League make it understandable why.

Having left Anfield in the summer on a free transfer, Origi joined seven-time European champions AC Milan, where he scored last season for the Reds.

It has not been an easy start to life at the San Siro for Origi, however, with him playing nine games before scoring a goal.

But the Belgium forward scored a thunderbolt directed right into the top right corner in last night's league match - rolling back the years in emphatic style.

Everyone at the club will be hoping that this goal can kickstart Origi's career and that he can help them keep up their impressive form which currently sees them sit second in the league.

