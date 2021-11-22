Report: Former Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Wants To Takeover From His Ex Teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Be New Manchester United Interim Manager

Reports suggest that ex-Manchester United defender Steve Bruce admits he is interested taking over as interim manager after the sacking of his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After Saturday's drubbing by Watford, yesterday morning, Manchester United confirmed the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This leaves Ole's right hand man, Michael Carrick in charge for the Champions League match against Villarreal at least.

Manchester United also have tough matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up in the league, which Carrick could still be leading the team into.

The Glazers decided to keep all the coaching staff, despite being one of the main reasons why Manchester United are regarded by rival fans as a 'banter' club.

Manchester United are now currently looking for an interim manager until the end of the season unless a full-time manager becomes available.

Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Erik Ten Hag have all been linked heavily with the full-time position, however the Glazers look to be happy to settle with an interim manager for now.

Steve Bruce, like Solskjaer, was sacked earlier in the season from Newcastle United. As his former club is in disarray, Bruce has stated he would be happy to take over as interim manager to 'stablise' the club as written by The Athletic.

The Glazers have form in appointing an ex-player as an interim manager, so to rule out Steve Bruce would be foolish, however will the make the same mistake twice?

At the moment, the club is as a big as a mess as it's ever been. Instead of using the two weeks international break to sort it out, instead the Glazers sent everyone on holiday.

Manchester United fans' fury has intensified over the last couple of days as they struggle to understand what is going on behind the scenes.

