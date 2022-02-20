Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Don’t Think Negotiations Are Going Well' - Former Premier League Footballer on Liverpool’s Contract Negotiations With Mohamed Salah

Former Premier League & England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that contract talks with Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are not going well.

Signing Mohamed Salah up to a new contract needs to be Liverpool's priority at the moment.

Losing the Egyptian would be catastrophic for this side and could push this side back a few years if we don't replace him correctly.

Mohamed Salah

Talks are ongoing between the club and Salah's management but no new news has been revealed recently.

However, speaking to Football Insider, former England keeper Paul Robinson thinks that the contract talks are not going well.

“If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen then I don’t think negotiations are going well with Salah,” said Robinson 

Read More

“I could only see Liverpool signing one of those two players if they were to lose Salah.

“Let’s be honest, neither of those two players are as good as Salah. I cannot see why Jurgen Klopp would buy another left-footed winger if Salah was going to sign a new deal. That wouldn’t make much sense to me. 

“I think those two are seen more as a contingency plan.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

'I Don’t Think Negotiations Are Going Well' - Former Premier League Footballer on Liverpool’s Contract Negotiations With Mohamed Salah

By Charlie Webb
3 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Joe Gomez
Quotes

'Trent Is a Real Playmaker' - Joe Gomez on Liverpool & England Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Charlie Webb
31 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'That's A Big Bonus For Us' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Importance Of Squad Depth After Vital Norwich Win

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
James Milner
Quotes

'I've Been Quite Surprised' - Former Player On Reports Of James Milner Contract Offer

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: 'Confirmation' Of Fabio Carvalho's Move To Liverpool In The Summer

By Damon Carr
4 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

'Better Than Suarez' - Fans React To Luis Diaz Goal For Liverpool In Norwich Victory

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Feels Great' - Mohamed Salah On Another Landmark Goal For Liverpool Against Norwich

By Neil Andrew
6 hours ago