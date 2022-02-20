'I Don’t Think Negotiations Are Going Well' - Former Premier League Footballer on Liverpool’s Contract Negotiations With Mohamed Salah

Former Premier League & England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that contract talks with Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are not going well.

Signing Mohamed Salah up to a new contract needs to be Liverpool's priority at the moment.

Losing the Egyptian would be catastrophic for this side and could push this side back a few years if we don't replace him correctly.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Talks are ongoing between the club and Salah's management but no new news has been revealed recently.

However, speaking to Football Insider, former England keeper Paul Robinson thinks that the contract talks are not going well.

“If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen then I don’t think negotiations are going well with Salah,” said Robinson

“I could only see Liverpool signing one of those two players if they were to lose Salah.

“Let’s be honest, neither of those two players are as good as Salah. I cannot see why Jurgen Klopp would buy another left-footed winger if Salah was going to sign a new deal. That wouldn’t make much sense to me.

“I think those two are seen more as a contingency plan.”

