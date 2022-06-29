Former Tottenham Midfielder Critical Of Liverpool Following Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

Jamie O'Hara believes Liverpool must work harder to agree a new deal with Mohamed Salah, who has just one year left on his current deal.

Contract talks with the Egyptian have stalled over the last few months due to the Reds' refusal to shift away from their wage structure, and as it stands, Salah will be available to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of next season.

As reported by The Mirror, speaking on TalkSPORT, O'Hara said: "Salah could go on a free - that is unacceptable. Liverpool have set the benchmark for how to do business as a football club and they've done it brilliantly.

"But, they've got to get this sorted out because Mo Salah cannot leave that football club on a free."

Salah is currently on a wage of around £200k per week, which makes him the Reds second highest earner after Virgil van Dijk.

However, according to reports, throughout negotiations with the club, Salah demanded his wages to be doubled to £400k per week.

But, the Merseyside club have a set structure when it comes to wages, and by giving the winger what he wants, would blow that structure wide open.

O'Hara continued: "He's going into the final year of his contract, still hasn't signed a new deal, you've seen Mane leave.

"Now they recouped their money with Mane - good bit of business. He'd been at the football club, wanted to go in the end for whatever reasons, which will come out but I'm sure it was down to money."

