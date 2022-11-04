Skip to main content
From Manchester City To Leeds United - Liverpool's Premier League Inconsistency Explained

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

From Manchester City To Leeds United - Liverpool's Premier League Inconsistency Explained

Liverpool's Premier League season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. How can a team that beats Manchester City then lose to relegation contenders Nottingham Forest and Leeds United?

With only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped Liverpool look like a shadow of their former selves. 

And yet this is a team that only lost one group game in the UEFA Champions League group stage and beat title contenders Manchester City in a recent Premier League clash.

The source of these inconsistencies is not entirely clear but there are some obvious culprits. 

Thiago was sidelined for six weeks

Thiago Alcantara

At the top of the list has to be injuries, especially to key midfield players. The following midfielders have been sidelined this season:

Thiago AlcantaraAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainArthur MeloCurtis JonesJordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho.

This has made it difficult to create any kind of consistency in the engine room and the high press has become vulnerable to attacks in behind.

Reporting for The Athletic James Pearce had this to say about the situation:

"He (Klopp) has been unable to rotate as much this season. Liverpool averaged 4.7 line-up changes per game in 2021-22; that is down to three this time around."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pearce also points to the fact that competing for the quadruple had more than just a physically draining attribute. 

"The reality is that missing out on the two biggest prizes in such agonising fashion cut deep. Yes, the physical demands of a 63-game season left them weary, but you also cannot discount the psychological scars."

Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni

This has led to a host of on-pitch issues not least of which is their propensity to concede the first goal. They have done this 8 times in 12 games - a staggering statistic.

The lack of recruitment in the midfield during the summer hasn't helped them either. As Pearce points out.

"Liverpool had attempted to sign Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the summer but Real Madrid won the race to secure his services for €100million (£86m, $100m). There was no Plan B. Knowing Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham wouldn’t be available until 2023, Liverpool decided to sit tight."

Despite all of this former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez firmly believes that Liverpool can still make Top Four.

This will be extremely difficult though without a January midfield signing. Let's hope FSG give Klopp and the team the backing they need.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfers

Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration

By Damon Carr
Luis Diaz
News

Injury Update: Liverpool's Luis Diaz In Light Training As Potential Return Date Is Eyed

By Rowan Lee
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Pushing Hard To Sign Declan Rice This Summer'

By Alex Caddick
Ceri Holland
News

Liverpool Women - Welsh Midfielder Ceri Holland Out For Several Weeks With Groin Injury

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Women
Quotes

'They Will Define Our Season' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Next Run Of WSL Games

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Curtis Jones
Quotes

'I’ll Play Anywhere' - Liverpool's Curtis Jones On Being Back In The Team

By Rowan Lee
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Who Can Liverpool Face - When & Where To Watch

By Justin Foster
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Konrad Laimer Open To Premier League Switch

By Alex Caddick