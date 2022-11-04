From Manchester City To Leeds United - Liverpool's Premier League Inconsistency Explained

With only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped Liverpool look like a shadow of their former selves.

And yet this is a team that only lost one group game in the UEFA Champions League group stage and beat title contenders Manchester City in a recent Premier League clash.

The source of these inconsistencies is not entirely clear but there are some obvious culprits.

Thiago was sidelined for six weeks IMAGO / sportphoto24

At the top of the list has to be injuries, especially to key midfield players. The following midfielders have been sidelined this season:

Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho.

This has made it difficult to create any kind of consistency in the engine room and the high press has become vulnerable to attacks in behind.

Reporting for The Athletic James Pearce had this to say about the situation:

"He (Klopp) has been unable to rotate as much this season. Liverpool averaged 4.7 line-up changes per game in 2021-22; that is down to three this time around."

Pearce also points to the fact that competing for the quadruple had more than just a physically draining attribute.

"The reality is that missing out on the two biggest prizes in such agonising fashion cut deep. Yes, the physical demands of a 63-game season left them weary, but you also cannot discount the psychological scars."

Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

This has led to a host of on-pitch issues not least of which is their propensity to concede the first goal. They have done this 8 times in 12 games - a staggering statistic.

The lack of recruitment in the midfield during the summer hasn't helped them either. As Pearce points out.

"Liverpool had attempted to sign Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the summer but Real Madrid won the race to secure his services for €100million (£86m, $100m). There was no Plan B. Knowing Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham wouldn’t be available until 2023, Liverpool decided to sit tight."

Despite all of this former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez firmly believes that Liverpool can still make Top Four.

This will be extremely difficult though without a January midfield signing. Let's hope FSG give Klopp and the team the backing they need.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |