Report: Liverpool Acquire Former Manchester United And Arsenal Man During January Transfer Window

Liverpool have announced that former Arsenal and Manchester United 'Key man' has joined the club during the January transfer window.

The January transfer window can be a very exciting time for supporters and their clubs alike. Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, many reports have come out stating that any transfer incomings are unlikely. 

Despite this, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are still being very proactive in their efforts to better the club and the financial side of things before the summer transfer window comes around.

FSG Klopp

This is why the acquisition of former Manchester United, Sevilla and Arsenal man is so important for Liverpool FC.

As businessmen, FSG are always on the lookout for more ways to benefit the club on and off the pitch.

This move is a little bit of both.

Michael Higham has agreed to take the newly-created role of Partnership Development Director at LFC after stints at Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla.

Read More

John W Henry

Sports Business report that Higham will be responsible for growing and maintaining Liverpool Football Club's vast sponsorship portfolio. 

The newest hire at Liverpool FC joins the club from Roc Nation, a US based entertainment agency that was founded and ran by hip-hop legend Jay-Z.

Higham is joining a very strong team that helped in overseeing Liverpool's commercial revenues rising from £29m to £217m in the period of a year.

With commercial revenues continuing to rise, Liverpool supporters should be hopeful of a busy summer transfer window and the possibility of a January splash.

