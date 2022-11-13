Skip to main content
FSG Begin Negotiations With Mukesh Ambani For The Sale Of Liverpool Football Club

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is in negotiations to buy Liverpool Football Club off John Henry and Fenway Sports Group.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool Football Club may under new ownership in the coming weeks/months. After last week’s news of FSG looking for investors has now turned into a full sale of the club. 

As well as DIC and LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer being linked with the purchase of Liverpool, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who owns IPL side Mumbai Indians, is also in the running of becoming the new owner. 

Ambani, who is the eighth richest person in the world according to Forbes, who is the founder of the Indian Super League, could be the ideal candidate to take Liverpool back to the top. 

Anfield Road Stand Expansion

Negotiations Begin

Reports by Upendrra Rai, Chairman of Bharat Express News, claims that Mukesh Ambani is in negotiations with FSG in the purchase of Liverpool Football Club. 

The Mumbai Indians owner has an estimated worth of $90.7bn and will need to pay a reported £2.7bn to become Liverpool's new owner.

Mukesh Ambani

Earlier today, it was reported that Ambani was willing to pump money into the club and back Jurgen Klopp in the transfer window, enhancing the ambitions of the club.

Are we about to see the end of the FSG era and welcome a new era under Mukesh Ambani?

