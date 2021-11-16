Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
FSG In Advanced Talks To Purchase NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins As Liverpool's Squad Depth Struggles With Injuries

Author:

Liverpool owners FSG are in advanced talks to buy NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins As John Henry looks to add to his sporting collection, whilst Jurgen Klopp is coping with an already poor squad depth hit by injuries.

Liverpool have gone into this season with plenty doubting them because of the lack of squad depth and with injuries starting to mount, the struggles are starting to appear. 

Jurgen Klopp was able to bring in one transfer in the Summer in centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, whilst four players including Gini Wijnaldum (for free) left the club. 

A graph was released during the week regarding Premier League club's net spend since December 2018, in which Liverpool find themselves at the bottom. In fact, alongside Norwich City to be only clubs in profit. 

The lack of backing from FSG and John Henry has been highlighted over the last few years but is becoming more apparent with the Injuries Liverpool have suffered in the last two years.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp is having to deal with another injury crisis within his squad, Liverpool's owners have decided to focus their spending elsewhere.

As written on Sportico, FSG are in advanced talks to buy NHL's Pittsbirgh Penguins. Adding to their sporting purchases of Liverpool, Boston Red Sox and Roush Fenway Racing, Pittsburgh will be the fourth club under their ownership. 

Although FSG are in advanced talks, there are still possibilities they could break down. 

Next Summer is speculated to be a busy one in terms of incomings for Liverpool, but will FSG finally back Jurgen Klopp or are they spending the budget on this purchase?

News

