Skip to main content
FSG ‘One Hundred Percent’ Committed To Liverpool Despite Being Open To Offers

IMAGO / PA Images

FSG ‘One Hundred Percent’ Committed To Liverpool Despite Being Open To Offers

Liverpool owners FSG are 100 percent committed to the club according to well known journalist.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another bad result on the pitch today Liverpool but off the pitch uncertainty of the club’s future is giving the fanbase a lot to worry about. 

Since the announcement from FSG looking for a potential sale or a minority investment, clarity from the club has been non-existent and the supporters are being left in the dark. 

John Henry FSG

With many reports linking Qatari interest, the talk of a new ownership has been on the lips of fans across the world. However, the lips of the current owners have remained shut and are instead giving speeches on how players are expensive to Boston Red Sox fans. 

Despite being open to a full sale of the Merseyside club, it has been reported that Fenway Sports Group would prefer a minority shareholder to come in, which has been, once again, backed today. 

100% Committed 

Speaking with Born n Red, Ben Jacobs claimed that FSG are ‘100% committed’ to Liverpool and that they ‘won’t necessarily care’ to how long it takes for any business to take place. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FSG are reportedly open to listen to offers of a full sale but would prefer a minority share to help with transfer budgets and stay as majority owners of Liverpool.

Anfield

This is the last thing of  frustrated Liverpool fans want to hear, at a moment where hope of a new ownership was becoming more realistic. After Jurgen Klopp confirming there are no more signings coming in this window, this seems like another kick in the teeth. 

Will FSG be here for the long run or is there any chance of them leaving anytime soon? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool James Milner
News

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Late Mitoma Strike Sinks Reds

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Transfers

Report: Galatasaray 'Leading The Chase' For Transfer Of Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confirms No Further Transfer Business This Window For Liverpool After Defeat At Brighton

By Neil Andrew
Kaoru Mitoma
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool Highlights - Late Mitoma Winner Knocks Holders Out

By Neil Andrew
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup

By Damon Carr
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Jordan Henderson Brighton and Hove Albion Adam Lallana
Match Coverage

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool: FA Cup Match Prediction

By Damon Carr