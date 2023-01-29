FSG ‘One Hundred Percent’ Committed To Liverpool Despite Being Open To Offers
Another bad result on the pitch today Liverpool but off the pitch uncertainty of the club’s future is giving the fanbase a lot to worry about.
Since the announcement from FSG looking for a potential sale or a minority investment, clarity from the club has been non-existent and the supporters are being left in the dark.
With many reports linking Qatari interest, the talk of a new ownership has been on the lips of fans across the world. However, the lips of the current owners have remained shut and are instead giving speeches on how players are expensive to Boston Red Sox fans.
Despite being open to a full sale of the Merseyside club, it has been reported that Fenway Sports Group would prefer a minority shareholder to come in, which has been, once again, backed today.
100% Committed
Speaking with Born n Red, Ben Jacobs claimed that FSG are ‘100% committed’ to Liverpool and that they ‘won’t necessarily care’ to how long it takes for any business to take place.
Read More
FSG are reportedly open to listen to offers of a full sale but would prefer a minority share to help with transfer budgets and stay as majority owners of Liverpool.
This is the last thing of frustrated Liverpool fans want to hear, at a moment where hope of a new ownership was becoming more realistic. After Jurgen Klopp confirming there are no more signings coming in this window, this seems like another kick in the teeth.
Will FSG be here for the long run or is there any chance of them leaving anytime soon?
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- LA Lakers' NBA Star LeBron James Spotted Wearing Special Edition Nike Liverpool Jersey
- Report: Brighton Interested In January Transfer Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain But Specify One Condition
- Report: Liverpool In Negotiations To Sell Defender Before Transfer Window Closes - Sale Could Lead To A Midfielder Arriving At The Club
- Andy Robertson Explains His Role In Calvin Harris Performing At Liverpool's Trophy Parade & How Virgil van Dijk Is Now Trying To Steal His Fellow Scotsman
- Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Matheus Nunes Transfer This Summer
- Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk Overtakes Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez With New Record
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |