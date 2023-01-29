FSG ‘One Hundred Percent’ Committed To Liverpool Despite Being Open To Offers

Another bad result on the pitch today Liverpool but off the pitch uncertainty of the club’s future is giving the fanbase a lot to worry about.

Since the announcement from FSG looking for a potential sale or a minority investment, clarity from the club has been non-existent and the supporters are being left in the dark.

With many reports linking Qatari interest, the talk of a new ownership has been on the lips of fans across the world. However, the lips of the current owners have remained shut and are instead giving speeches on how players are expensive to Boston Red Sox fans.

Despite being open to a full sale of the Merseyside club, it has been reported that Fenway Sports Group would prefer a minority shareholder to come in, which has been, once again, backed today.

100% Committed

Speaking with Born n Red, Ben Jacobs claimed that FSG are ‘100% committed’ to Liverpool and that they ‘won’t necessarily care’ to how long it takes for any business to take place.

FSG are reportedly open to listen to offers of a full sale but would prefer a minority share to help with transfer budgets and stay as majority owners of Liverpool.

This is the last thing of frustrated Liverpool fans want to hear, at a moment where hope of a new ownership was becoming more realistic. After Jurgen Klopp confirming there are no more signings coming in this window, this seems like another kick in the teeth.

Will FSG be here for the long run or is there any chance of them leaving anytime soon?

