FSG Open To Offers: Liverpool's Worth, Early Interest & Why It's An Attractive Time To Buy The Club

When Liverpool supporters went to bed last night, they expected today's UEFA Champions League draw to dominate the headlines, what followed may be one of the most pivotal days in the club's history.

Of course, the reds drew last year's Champions League winners Real Madrid, there's no doubt Jurgen Klopp and his side will be hungry for revenge after last year's final when the Spanish side won 1-0 in Paris.

The Athletic's Football Correspondent David Ornstein dropped a bombshell a matter of hours ago, revealing that: "Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group" and that "FSG (are) inviting offers" for the club.

There has been wide criticism of Liverpool's ownership during the last two seasons, with supporters growing frustrated at the lack of investment into key areas of the side, certainly in comparison to other 'top 6' clubs.

The midfield department has been a key concern, not performing up to the standard many expect for some time now and ageing, Investment into the position has been non-existence since Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara, who was 29 when joining the Reds in 2020.

It now look's like the heat has got to FSG, and courtesy of CBS Sports Golazo's Ben Jacobs, some key details have been brought to light following today's breaking news.

It's no secret that FSG has overseen Liverpool's club value rise drastically. "FSG bought Liverpool for £300m. Their Forbes valuation now is £3.5bn." Tweeted Jacobs. A somewhat meteoric rise since Fenway Sports Group took over from Gillet and Hicks back in 2010.

Jurgen Klopp arguably played a bigger role in the club's value rocket than anyone, guiding his team to winning every possible Trophy since his appointment in 2015, most notably the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League title.

However, the club could go for more than it's valued, with the Mirror suggesting: "Liverpool are likely to be sold for over the £4.25bn that was used to purchase Chelsea. FSG have already rejected a £3bn offer last April."

In terms of potential investors, Jacobs revealed: "There are both US and MENA-based consortiums actively considering a purchase."

Ownership from the United States is becoming more and more common in the Premier League, with Chelsea most recently being bought by American businessman Todd Boehly, and of course, John W Henry being an American himself.

Ownership from the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) is increasingly common also, with Newcastle United most recently being bought by the Richest owners in Football out of Saudi Arabia. (PCP Capital Partners, RB Sports & Media (Reuben brothers) and the Saudi Arabia state-run Public Investment Fund (PIF) ).

However, ownership from regions of such has come under criticism out of speculation regarding having sports-washing intentions.

Due to the UK's recent economic crash, now may be the best time for a potential new owner to come in with a bid, with Ben Jacobs saying: "At this price, weak pound means those with dollars would pay $4bn instead of $4.4bn a few months ago."

Meaning for owners or investors now could be a wise time in a business sense to capitalize on the current state of the pound, and purchase and goliath of a football club.

