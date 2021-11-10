FSG React To News Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Is Stepping Down

FSG President Mike Gordon has given his reaction to the news that Liverpool's highly rated sporting director Michael Edwards would be stepping down at the end of the season.

A statement was issued by the club on Wednesday afternoon explaining that Edwards' assistant Julian Ward would be taking over from the Englishman.

As part of the official club statement on liverpoolfc.com Gordon provided the reaction on behalf of owners Fenway Sports Group.

Gordon On Edwards' Achievements At Liverpool

The man who overseas Operations at Liverpool was keen to heap his praise on the outgoing sporting director.

“It is, of course, disappointing to be losing in due course a person who is as talented as Michael is, but we respect his wishes to seek a new challenge at the appropriate time for him."

“He and his amazing family will be missed at LFC. None more so than his wife and partner Emily. The friendships that have been forged will outlast all such decisions and I feel privileged to be able to say both will forever be part of our collective story."

“Michael’s contribution and achievements will stand the test of time given the role he has played in helping to rebuild and shape the club into what we see today, but a more substantial tribute and recognition can be paid when he actually departs."

Gordon On Julian Ward And The Future

Gordon went on to explain the decision to promote Julian Ward to the role of sporting director and like manager Jurgen Klopp in his statement agrees that the club are lucky to have so many brilliant individuals working at the club.

“Having valued leaders who decide to move on is unfortunately part and parcel of running any organisation."

"It is our responsibility to make the best decisions for our immediate, medium and long-term future with any subsequent appointments and restructure."

"In this regard, I firmly believe that in Julian Ward we are fortunate to have that leader already within our structure and I am very excited at the prospect of continuing to work with him through the transition as he assumes the role of sporting director when Michael eventually departs, particularly as I have no doubt that he is more than absolutely ready for the new responsibilities that he will take on."

“Importantly, we believe we have a lot of elite, industry-leading individuals as part of the wider football operations team, all of whom will of course remain with us, working with and supporting Julian.”

