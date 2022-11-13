Skip to main content
FSG Sale Price Revealed For Liverpool Football Club Amid Links To Mukesh Ambani And Steve Ballmer

Liverpool Football Club's selling price has been revealed after and FSG are asking for less than expected.
One of the best business decisions FSG and John Henry could have ever made was to buy Liverpool Football Club, taking advantage of the demise under the ownership of George Gillett and Tom Hicks. 

£300m for a club of the size of Liverpool was a bargain and always had the potential of increasing in value. 

After the signing of Jurgen Klopp as first-team manager, FSG's Liverpool have built their stature back up to a place only the older fans had seen in the past. 

Winning the club's first Premier League title and a Champions League has played a major part in the progress of the team on the pitch and the club off the pitch. 

Despite, two of the last three seasons, the team not looking at their best, the club's value is sitting at the highest it has ever been.

Reports were suggesting that FSG could sell Liverpool at a huge profit, with the total being between £3bn and £5bn, which is an astonishing climb from the price the owners bought it for. 

Liverpool Football Club's Price

Despite the earlier reports, the Daily Mail have reported that FSG are ready to sell Liverpool for £2.7bn.

This is brilliant news for the fanbase, as a lower price would make the whole situation could be sorted out much quicker. 

Both Steve Ballmer, who owns NBA side LA Clippers, and Indian billionaire and eighth richest person in the world Mukesh Ambani has been named as admirers. 

At a cheaper price than expected, it is highly likely things will progress faster and sooner rather than later. 

Will we see new owners of Liverpool Football Club before the January transfer window? 

