    October 31, 2021
    Report: FSG Set Contract Deadline For Egypt's Mohamed Salah For Him To Stay At Liverpool

    A source from Liverpool has revealed to Football Insider that FSG have set a talks deadline for Mohamed Salah to have the new contract signed. 

    Latest reports suggest that Fenway Sports Group want the Egyptian King's' contract sorted out weeks before January 1st of next year or it will look unlikely he stays at Liverpool.

    John W. Henry

    Earlier on in the month, the talk was about Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa wanted at £400k per week for his client. The stories coming out at this current time, is that the agent now wants £500k per week for Salah.

    The amount that is asked from Mohamed Salah's agent has stalled the talks and has FSG thinking twice about offering the contract. 

    The pressure from the fans is piling on the club to get this sorted as soon as possible. Who will break first? FSG or Issa?

    Author Verdict

    These agents are ruining football. They just look out for themselves and that's it.  Mohamed Salah won't be asking for this amount of money, it'll be all on Ramy Abbad Issa just being greedy.

    I dont usually back FSG but I do believe they've done right by setting a deadline because we need to know that Mohamed Salah is going to be a Liverpool player or not for transfer reference. 

    Getting it done, whether he stays or not, allows us to plan with or without him much quicker and is best for the club. 

    However, FSG should pay Mohamed Salah a good amount because he's earntt that. For once, they need to do what's right and keep Mohamed Salah at this club. 

