"Fully My Responsibility" - Jurgen Klopp's Reaction to Liverpool’s Humiliating Defeat to Brighton

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool were trounced 3-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon in a defeat that left the Reds 8th in the Premier League - before moving down to 9th after Brentford’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth just hours after.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction was frank and fair, as the Liverpool boss accepted responsibility for the heavy defeat:

“Congratulations to Brighton, they played an outstanding game. I really thought in moments we made it a little bit too easy for them, but in general they played outstanding and we didn’t.

“We tried to help the boys with slightly different organisation. I actually thought it could have worked pretty well; we had moments where it worked well, where put them under pressure, but in all situations when we won the ball we lost the balls in the moment much too easy."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Klopp continued, admitting that Liverpool's opponents were the stronger side on the day:

“Brighton was better for the whole 90 minutes, but it is 0-0 at half-time, so it is allowed for us as well to play not a good half.

“The problems are the same like last week when we spoke about it: we don't win the key battles on the pitch, the key challenges, and we give the ball away too easily.

“That's difficult to organise protection for losing balls you should not lose, it is not easy. Fully my responsibility because I had an idea with a different formation and it didn’t work out. So, [I am] sorry.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |