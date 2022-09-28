Skip to main content
Gareth Southgate Admits Keiran Trippier Is Ahead Of Trent Alexander-Arnold For England

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The Liverpool defender was left out of England's squad for the UEFA Nations League clash with Germany on Monday
After Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany, questions are now being raised as to whether the 23-year-old will make Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool appears to be out of favour with England manager Gareth Southgate

The match itself finished 3-3 which meant England finished bottom of their Nations League Group and will be relegated.

Reece James started right wing-back for England with Kyle Walker and Kieran Tripper on the bench which gave something of an indication that those three players could be ahead of the Liverpool right-back.

Southgate has since made some comments reported by The Times that will do little to change people's opinions that Alexander-Arnold is struggling to make the squad.

“The other night, we didn’t need the left-back cover. Against Germany we did, so we needed Chilly on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead (of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s).

“I’ve had long conversations with all of them, been very clear about where they stand, what they need to improve upon, what they’re doing well — so they’re very clear on where they sit.” 

LFCTR Verdict

It doesn't look good for Trent as things stand with just under two months to go before the World Cup kicks off. It seems crazy however that someone who is clearly so talented may miss out.

