Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission

The Liverpool defender was left out of the England squad for the UEFA Nations League clash against Germany on Monday with the World Cup looming.
England manager Gareth Southgate has explained why Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of the squad for the UEFA Nations League clash with Germany on Monday.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to play Germany as Chelsea's Reece James started.

The 23-year-old was not alone in his exclusion as he sat the match out alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, and Fikayo Tomori.

Speaking ahead of the match to Channel 4, Southgate explained his reasons for leaving Alexander-Arnold out, insisting it was not related to the World Cup that takes place in Qatar later this year.

"It’s nothing to do with the World Cup. We have four right backs with exceptional quality.

"Kieran Trippier is playing exceptionally well and Reece James has been one of the outstanding players in the league.

"We know Trent is a very very good footballer and that’s why we picked him in the squad."

It is difficult to understand how such a talented player that is a regular under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool cannot even make the subs bench for England.

He won't be the first and nor will he be the last talented Liverpool player to be underappreciated by the national team.

