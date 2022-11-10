Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In

For many players, a trip to the World Cup can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But for many players, it's heartbreaking when their name is in the hat but is not selected.

There has already been plenty of drama surrounding Southgate's potential World Cup admissions and rejections.

Chelsea's Reece James has already been ruled after suffering a serious knee injury. This opened the door for Trent Alexander-Arnold's selection despite many feeling that his inclusion should have been automatic.

Trent will get to realize his World Cup dream IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

There were also questions about whether two inform players Leicester's James Maddison and Newcastle's Callum Wilson would get a spot in the squad. Both were called up.

Here is the complete England 26-man squad as reported by The Athletic.

England's squad

Goalkeepers:

Pickford

Pope

Ramsdale

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold

Coady

Dier

Maguire

Shaw

Stones

Trippier

Walker

White

Midfielders:

Bellingham

Gallagher

Henderson

Mount

Phillips

Rice

Forwards:

Foden

Grealish

Kane

Maddison

Rashford

Saka

Sterling

Wilson

James Ward-Prowse not selected (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Several players that were hoping to join the team will, unfortunately, miss out including Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Joe Gomez and Tyrone Mings.

Set piece specialist Jame Ward Prowse might be the biggest surprise omission.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has retained his place but how and when he will be used remains to be seen.

It is not clear how much playing time Trent will get as Southgate has struggled to find an effective way of deploying the predominantly attacking right back.

Liverpool fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Trent can return in December injury free.

