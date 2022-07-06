German World Cup Winner Regrets Not Joining Liverpool

Mario Gotze has admitted that he should've joined Liverpool in 2016 instead of Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder had left Dortmund for Bayern Munich three years prior, and when given the choice to return to his former club or link up with ex-manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Gotze chose the former.

As reported by the Daily Mail, speaking to BILD, Gotze said: "Liverpool had finished eighth in the first season with Jurgen and had not qualified for the Champions League.

"Even in the years before, this was not the club that always played at the top. I came from Bavaria and had this claim."

But, just two years later, Klopp's Reds qualified for their first Champions League final in 11 years, and won the competition for a sixth time the year after.

Liverpool lifting the Champions League trophy in 2019 (Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

"Dortmund had previously played a top season under Thomas Tuchel, BVB was on top," Gotze added.

"Jurgen was still in the process of building something. In retrospect, you have to say: Liverpool would have been better."

Gotze went on to stay at Dortmund until 2019, when he completed a permanent move to PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer.

Now aged 30, the German has returned to the Bundesliga, in a £3.6million move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The midfielders' career hasn't reached the heights that many expected after his World Cup winning goal at the age of just 22, but if he had decided on a move to Anfield six years ago, maybe things would've turned out differently.

