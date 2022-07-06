Skip to main content

German World Cup Winner Regrets Not Joining Liverpool

Mario Gotze has admitted that he should've joined Liverpool in 2016 instead of Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder had left Dortmund for Bayern Munich three years prior, and when given the choice to return to his former club or link up with ex-manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Gotze chose the former.

As reported by the Daily Mail, speaking to BILD, Gotze said: "Liverpool had finished eighth in the first season with Jurgen and had not qualified for the Champions League.

"Even in the years before, this was not the club that always played at the top. I came from Bavaria and had this claim."

But, just two years later, Klopp's Reds qualified for their first Champions League final in 11 years, and won the competition for a sixth time the year after.

Champions League Trophy

Liverpool lifting the Champions League trophy in 2019

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Dortmund had previously played a top season under Thomas Tuchel, BVB was on top," Gotze added.

"Jurgen was still in the process of building something. In retrospect, you have to say: Liverpool would have been better."

Gotze went on to stay at Dortmund until 2019, when he completed a permanent move to PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer.

Now aged 30, the German has returned to the Bundesliga, in a £3.6million move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The midfielders' career hasn't reached the heights that many expected after his World Cup winning goal at the age of just 22, but if he had decided on a move to Anfield six years ago, maybe things would've turned out differently.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
News

Ex-Liverpool And England Midfielder On The Premier League Title Race

By Joe Dixon49 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He's Had Us Waiting A While Hasn't He!' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Delighted By Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Joe Gomez
Quotes

'I Think He Has To Leave' - Pundit On Joe Gomez's Future At Liverpool Amid New Contract Reports

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Southampton Ready Bid For Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Amid Nottingham Forest Interest

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: Bournemouth Open Talks For Liverpool Defender Nat Phillips

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Naby Keita
Transfers

Exclusive: Naby Keita Signs New Liverpool Contract - Announcement Expected 'Soon'

By Matt Thielen14 hours ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
News

Watch: Divock Origi’s First Interview With AC Milan After Leaving Liverpool

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Martin Skrtel On Who He Hopes Will Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago