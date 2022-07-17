Gini Wijnaldum's Left Out Of PSG Pre-Season Tour And Put On 'Transfer List'

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum appears to have played his last game for French champions PSG after being left out of the squad that travels to Japan as part of pre-season.

The Dutchman left The Reds last summer when his contract expired. Amidst interest from Barcelona, he joined Mauricio Pottentino's team.

Things haven't been so green on the other side for Wijnaldum, however, as he's only scored three goals and the fan base hasn't exactly taken to his style of play.

EFE/JuanJo Martín/Sipa USA

The 31-year-old spent five years at Anfield and joined from Newcastle a fee of £25 million in the summer of 2016.

According to Mirror, Wijnaldum is unlikely to be part of Christophe Galtier's plans and may need to find a new club. Last year, the midfielder spoke about the abuse he received when Liverpool lost. He was a regular for Jurgen Klopp.

"When it went bad, I was the player who they blamed – that I wanted to leave," said Wijnaldum last July. "On social media, if we lost, I was the one who got the blame.

"There was a moment when I was like: 'Wow. If they only knew what I was doing to stay fit and play every game.' Other players might have said: 'OK, I am not fit.' You get players in their last year who are like: ‘I’m not playing because it is a risk.’ I did the opposite."

