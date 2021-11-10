Non Liverpool: Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Staying At The Wheel For Now As Glazers Give Him Another Chance

Manchester United Owners Joel and Avram Glazer are willing to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at leat one more match to prove he can turn it around.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now into his third year of managing his former club and yet there are still questions about his style of play and progression of the team.

With this season looking like another failure, the pressure from the fanbase has increased dramatically from simmering to bubbling over.

Manchester United are sat in 6th in the league, already out of the Carabao Cup and are limping through an Chamionship League group.

There have been murmurs around Old Trafford for quite a while now but when Liverpool embarrassed them in their own backyard, enough was enough for most of the United fans.

Fans were expecting Ole to be gone the next morning, instead three weeks and one more footballing lesson in front of their own fans later, Ole is still at the wheel.

Speculation that is going around today is that the Glazers are willing to keep Ole as manager for at least the Watford game. They are hoping for a response from the players.

Author Verdict

Manchester United's PR team are the busiest in the league. The amount of spin they throw out to divert the attention from Ole is ridiculous.

Ole is going nowhere. The Glazers have United fans on strings. Signing Ronaldo in the Summer was like a family giving their child an electronic tablet when out for a meal. Anything to keep them quiet.

Funny thing is. It worked. The United fans will protest again this Saturday and when they beat Watford it will all be forgotten again.

Ole is not only at the wheel for a while. The Glazers will be adding more accessories to the car to keep Manchester United fans quiet in the back seat.

