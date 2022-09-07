Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury

Liverpool FC - Midfielder Naby Keita has been recently called up by Guinea national team manager Kaba Diawara, as the African side face two important friendlies this month.

Jurgen Klopp is currently facing yet another stumbling block in his seventh season as Liverpool manager, this time having a number of injuries in his midfield.

The Reds currently have up to five absences in the team, with Thiago Alcantara just recently recovering from an injury and featuring as a sub against Napoli.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The lack of midfield options have caused Liverpool to struggle at the start of their season, with most recently losing 4-1 against Napoli in the Champions League group stages.

Jurgen Klopp tried addressing this issue after he was forced into the market for a midfielder, with Arthur Melo being his choice for a stop-gap.

But the Brazilian midfielder needs time to adapt, and gather game time. With his time at Juventus known for not being the best, as he spent most of the time being a substitute.

Recently, Liverpool released their 24-man Champions League squad and to the surprise of many, Naby Keita was missing from the list.

It was known that the Guinean suffered a muscle injury a few days before the list was released, a knock that made him absent from the Manchester United clash on August 22nd.

After the Champions League squad was released, many expected Naby Keita's injury to have him sidelined for many months, but surprisingly things have taken an unexpected turn.

The Guinean National team has just called up the Liverpool No. 8 to their friendly matches against Algeria on September 23rd, and Ivory Coast on September 27th.

Whether it has been arranged between both player and national team it is yet to be discovered, as many reports claimed earlier in the window that the Guinean was looking to leave Liverpool and was unhappy with his situation at the club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |