Hannah Silcock Signs Her First Professional Contract With Liverpool Women

18-Year-Old defender Hannah Silcock has signed her first professional contract with Liverpool Women's team.

Liverpool Women's defender Hannah Silcock has officially signed her first professional contract with the club.

Silcock is a graduate of Liverpool's academy, joining the reds at the age of eight and progressing her way through the ranks to the first team.

The 18-year-old made her senior debut last season and most recently earned her first start of the season in the side's victory at Sunderland in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup last weekend.

In addition to this, the central defender enjoyed her first call-up to England u19's this week for the three lions' world cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Slovakia.

Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard shared his delight with Silcock's new deal, saying "We’re delighted for Hannah, she’s an exceptionally talented player and we’re really excited about her future in the game.

 It’s great that we’ve been able to produce another one of our own players, she’s been at the club since U9s and I remember having a picture with her back then!"

Beard continued to praise Silcock, adding "She’s a very good one on one defender, with great physical presence and she’s great on the ball - she can drive out with it, she can beat players. She’s got all the attributes to be a top, top player.

It’s a big year for her, both in her development and educationally. This is a signing for the long term but she’s good enough to play in the first team now."

Liverpool Women

Hannah herself expressed her joy with signing her professional deal, after spending 10 years as an LFC academy player.

She said "It feels amazing, it’s something I’ve been working towards since I was a kid in the Academy and being a Liverpool fan as well it just makes it so much better.

I’ve been at the club for 10 years," Hannah added. "I signed with Matt when I was eight when he was first team manager so I’ve been working towards it all my life and to finally do it is great.

Silcock is also hoping to push on for more first-team minutes following her new deal, "I’m hoping to play as much as possible, to keep pushing to play in the team and hopefully get more opportunities in the future."

Liverpool FC

Matt Beard was also in charge when Hannah joined the club as an eight-year-old, the now 18-year-old reflected on the image: "I’m not too sure if Matt remembers me from that first photo but I was excited when I heard he was coming back because I knew he’d given a lot of opportunities to young players in the past.

He’s brilliant, I feel every day I come in I think I’m learning so much."

She also reflected on football under Beard upon his return last campaign, "Last season was great, we achieved everything we wanted to achieve but we know this season is going to be a lot harder so it’s all about working hard and staying together as a group.”

Hannah Silcock and Liverpool Women next play a week on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

