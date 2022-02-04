Skip to main content
Harvey Elliot Set To Return For Liverpool's Match Against Cardiff City In The FA Cup

Liverpool will welcome the return of midfielder Harvey Elliot. The 18 year old has been out for five months due to a fracture-dislocation of his ankle.

Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp

Harvey Elliot has been missing from action since his horrific injury, which was caused accidentally by Leeds' Pascal Strujik in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Elland Road. Before his injury, Elliot started to feature in the first team on a regular basis. 

The Reds face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, in what will mark a special occasion for Liverpool's talented youngster. He will certainly be receiving a standing ovation on what looks like it will be an appearance from the bench. Jurgen Klopp will take advantage of the home crowd and allow Elliot to receive the reaction he deserves, by using him as a substitution coming on rather than already being on.

Liverpool also welcome back Thiago this weekend, but we may have to wait a little longer for an appearance from the Spaniard. The Times journalist Paul Joyce reveals the positive news regarding Harvey Elliot, which is perfect timing.

With Champions League coming back this month and the Premier League coming to the closing months, the full fitness of the squad will be ideal for Jurgen Klopp at this moment in time. 

