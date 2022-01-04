Harvey Elliott 'Closing In On Return' To Liverpool First Team After Four Months Out
Liverpool's teenage sensation Harvey Elliott is closing in on a return to the Liverpool first team, according to reports.
The 19-year-old was stretchered off after a challenge from Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, but has worked extremely hard to recover in time for a crucial period for the Reds.
The innocuous challenge from the Dutchman was rubbished by Elliott on social media, saying that he didn't deserve the punishment and that he would 'come back stronger'.
And the he has, with James Pearce reporting that Elliott will return to first-team training very soon, but will need time to 'get up to speed'.
Author Verdict
It's great news for Liverpool from a depth perspective. Elliott provides options both in central midfield and on the right, and with players departing for AFCON and the squad strained to its limit already this season.
But for Elliott personally, it shows such character and dedication to return as he has. We shouldn't pin our entire hopes on him, but we should definitely be excited.
