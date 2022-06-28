Harvey Elliott Destined To Play Huge Part For Liverpool Next Season Amid New Shirt Number

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is set to play a huge role in Jurgen Klopp's side next season amid other outgoings at the club.

According to the Sport Bible, Elliott's new shirt number has been leaked ahead of the new season and the resemblance to a certain Lionel Messi is striking.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 19-year-old has reportedly been handed shirt number 19 just like the Argentinian magician did when he began to establish himself as a regular at Barcelona. Only time will tell whether he can emulate Messi's journey.

The boyhood Liverpool fan had an impressive loan spell at Championship side Blackburn the previous year, scoring seven goals and tallying 11 assists in 42 appearances.

Elliott was set to make a massive statement in the team last year before he suffered an unfortunate ankle injury against Leeds United back in September which saw the teenager sidelined for five months.

The youngster did however make his comeback in January 2022 but unfortunately found himself out of the favour due to the consistent form of fellow midfielders Thiago and Jordan Henderson.

Which therefore contributed in Elliott only managing six appearances last season. Nevertheless, the Reds midfielder is reportedly set to step up this coming season and make much more of an impact within this current Liverpool team.

