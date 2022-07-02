Harvey Elliott New Liverpool Squad Number Revealed Ahead Of 2022/23 Season - Player Gives Reasons For Change

Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has changed his squad number at the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 19-year-old who signed from Fulham in 2019 is highly rated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team and is expected to take the next leap forward in his career as the new season approaches.

Number 19

England under-21 international Elliott has decided to make the switch from Liverpool squad number 67 to number 19.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Elliott explained the background behind why he decided to change.

"Obviously the number became available, some great players have worn it in the past – the likes of Sadio and the list goes on.

"I think it was an opportunity to get down the ranks in terms of the numbers, and for me personally it's a wonderful number.

"I remember having a Sadio shirt with the number 19 on it as a kid. So to be able to wear it after him, it's a great pleasure.

"At the end of the day, a number is just a number, but it's just nice to have a lower number. I think it's a great opportunity going into another season.

"So, hopefully I can prove to myself and prove to everyone that I'm able to have these kind of numbers and able to perform under this kind of pressure, because it comes with it.

"I'm just so excited to put this shirt on and get playing again."

A big season lies ahead for Elliott who will be looking to replicate his form from a year ago to establish himself as a starter once more.

