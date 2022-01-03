Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Harvey Elliott Set to Return to Liverpool Team Training After Four Months Out With Ankle Fracture

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool finally have some good news with their 18-year-old starlet Harvey Elliott set to return to training this month.

With Liverpool only picking up two points in their last three matches, fans needed some good news soon.

It may not be transfer news but it's the next best thing. 18-year-old wonderkid Harvey Elliott is on the brink of return.

That's according to James Pearce of The Athletic who has said that Elliott is close to returning to team training.

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott started the season off on fire, starting three of the first four Premier League games of the season.

However, that was cut short after a Pascal Struijk challenge dislocated/fractured his ankle, cutting short an amazing start to the season.

Since then, Liverpool have been struggling in midfield, mainly thanks to COVID and injuries.

Someone like Harvey Elliott would be a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp at the moment.

The youngster would be giving his all for the shirt and he is a creative threat from that midfield position, something Liverpool are currently lacking.

Hopefully Elliott can stay fit and get back up to speed once he joins the first team but it looks like we will see the 18-year-old play for Liverpool this season again.

